Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

VICI opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

