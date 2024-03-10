Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.63 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.