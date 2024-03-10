Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,862 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

