Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.