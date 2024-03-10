Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 17,880 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.52% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $125,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

