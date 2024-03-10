Roth Capital Comments on Electrovaya Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELVA. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of ELVA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 million and a PE ratio of 199.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at about $9,582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

