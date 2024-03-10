Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $170.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $204,584,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

