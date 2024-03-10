Rosenblatt Securities Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

