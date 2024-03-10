Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,866 shares of company stock worth $466,164. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

