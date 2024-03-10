Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROK. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.71 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,971. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

