RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) versus Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Critical Contrast

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Amprius Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $5.90 million 39.85 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -6.82

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 355.81, suggesting that its stock price is 35,481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

