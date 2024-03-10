Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million.

Ring Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

REI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.72. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 627,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ring Energy by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

