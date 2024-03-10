Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.

RIGL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

