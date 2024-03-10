Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Ricardo Trading Up 1.2 %

RCDO stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.55) on Wednesday. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £271.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 442.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 467.02.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,315.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ricardo

About Ricardo

In related news, insider Judith Cottrell purchased 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,772.98 ($37,787.76). Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.