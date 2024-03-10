Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,712. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

