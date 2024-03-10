Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.17. 1,800,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,502. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

