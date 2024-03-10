Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 267,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

