Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,236 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,503,000 after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

