Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $87.73. 4,546,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,177. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

