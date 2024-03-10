Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV owned 0.19% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $198.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.