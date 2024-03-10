Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 427 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $110.15. 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,376. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

