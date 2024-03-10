Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 361 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 232.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 84.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $60.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $725.56. 8,590,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $707.26 and its 200-day moving average is $625.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $466.80 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The stock has a market cap of $321.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.