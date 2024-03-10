Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,355 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 1,839,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.