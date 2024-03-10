Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,355 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 1,839,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.