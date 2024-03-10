Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $209.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

