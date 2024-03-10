Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 129 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PLD traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.07. 2,942,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.