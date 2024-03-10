Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 7,673,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

