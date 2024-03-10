Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 3.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.55. 2,482,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

