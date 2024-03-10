Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $10.03 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

