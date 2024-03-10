Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.44 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,669. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

