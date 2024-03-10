Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VLO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

