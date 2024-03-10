Research Analysts Set Expectations for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 114.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ProPetro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.