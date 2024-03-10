Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

