Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 163.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

