Ren Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $92.53 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ren alerts:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

