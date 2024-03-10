Regency Centers Co. (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,336,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 328,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.