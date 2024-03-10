Raymond James Raises Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$1.50

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVE MAU opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

