Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$20.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.06.

BDT opened at C$18.49 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

