Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $20.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

