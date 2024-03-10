Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $20.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Bird Construction Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.