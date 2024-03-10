Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 1.2 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

