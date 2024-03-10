Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after buying an additional 386,968 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

