Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after buying an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

