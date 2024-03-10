Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

