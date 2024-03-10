Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,844,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.