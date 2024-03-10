Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

