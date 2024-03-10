Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

