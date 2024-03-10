RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $12.00. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 93,722 shares traded.

RDCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in RADCOM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

