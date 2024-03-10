QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70.77

QUASA (QUA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $107,618.02 and approximately $70.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018343 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00025820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,426.02 or 1.00026333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008991 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00155152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00093064 USD and is down -27.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.