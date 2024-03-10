Qtum Price Reaches $5.04 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $528.06 million and approximately $93.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00007267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.80 or 0.05617372 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.