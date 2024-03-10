Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $526.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Qtum has a total market cap of $526.38 million and $94.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00007240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.05622556 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00020355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

