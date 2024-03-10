Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Issued By Barrington Research

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

American Public Education Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

